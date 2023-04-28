News you can trust since 1836
New beer festival launched by Black Sheep for bank holiday weekend in North Yorkshire

One of North Yorkshire’s best-loved independent breweries is hosting a three-day beer festival this bank holiday weekend.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:40 BST

Today, Friday sees the launch of Black Sheep Brewery’s new ‘Drink Cask Beer Festival’ which runs from April 28-30 – and it’s free.

Offering more than 30 beers across three days, Black Sheep will be joined by a number of breweries in the Yorkshire region – including Roosters, Amity, Salt, Timothy Taylors, Saltaire, Turning Point, Wensleydale, Bayonet, Ossett and many more.

Taking place at the brewery in Masham and completely free to attend, the celebrations will run from noon and wrap up around midnight each day.

Black Sheep Brewery’s new Drink Cask Beer Festival takes place in Masham from April 28-30.
Alongside a brewery tour, guests will be treated to local keg beers, live music, food trucks and a variety of family fun and entertainment for all ages.

Charlene Lyons, CEO at Black Sheep Brewery, said: “Cask beer runs through our blood here at Black Sheep, motivating our founder Paul Theakston to take the famous leap in 1992 to enter the word of quality independent brewing.

"For those not having a beer, we’re still offering a fun day out for families, too.

"The festival will be featuring bouncy castles, face painting, and the return of ‘bucking bronco’ - set to give visitors of all ages a weekend to remember”.

The new festival has been created to support the cask beer category as a whole.

Last year, the brewery set off on the ‘Drink Cask Beer’ campaign to champion Britain’s national tipple by introducing new beer drinkers to all thing’s cask.

Over the past 12 months, the brewery has teamed with a number of talented creatives to maximise the Drink Cask Beer message.

Most recently, Black Sheep teamed with rap artist Jester Jacobs to write and perform an honest, light-hearted rap about all thing’s cask beer.

From humble roots, the multi-award-winning company’s beers are now enjoyed around the world.

As well as its Visitor Centre bar and bistro in Masham, the brewery also owns and operates a growing number of pubs and bars in York and Leeds.

To find out more about the Drink Cask Beer Festival, visit www.blacksheepbrewery.com/events/drink-cask-beer-festival

