New bar opens in Harrogate

A new bar has opened in Harrogate to fill the spot vacated by a previous popular bar.

The emphasis is once again on craft beer and independent breweries at the new bar.

The new cask and craft ale house bar takes over the building formerly occupied by 10 Devonshire Place.



Called Devonshire Tap House, it is located at 10 Devonshire Place off Skipton Road and opened last week in a location which has been refurbished since its days as Ten Devonshire Place.



Independently owned, it is believed the successful team behind SO! Bar are behind its reincarnation.



This new cask and craft ale house is currently serving eight changing cask ales from the likes of Brass Castle, Harrogate Brewing, Wilde Child and Timothy Taylor, together with 12 craft keg lines.



In terms of food, there are sharing boards with British artisan meats and cheeses.



Devonshire Tap House is open from 4pm to 11pm Monday to Thursday, noon to midnight Friday to Saturday and noon to 11pm Sunday.