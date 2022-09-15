New bar bar and kitchen opens in Harrogate town centre at popular and prestigious location

Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen has opened on Station Parade in Harrogate.

Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen has opened on Station Parade, after the sale of a previous business which had gained a strong reputation at the site.

The new owners say their are delighted to be able to offer a "family vision that is finally real."

Posting on their Facebook page, they said: "We are delighted to announce that we will be taking over Hustle & Co, which will now be known as Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen.

"We have some exciting new developments planned for our lovely guests, which will be revealed in good time but for now, we will be serving the same delectable food and delicious drinks you have grown to love."

"Our ambition is to provide a cosy restaurant with delicious food and drinks, wrapped up with friendly and proficient service; a place that makes you feel good, where you are looked after and the service and product you receive is second to none," they added.

Previous occupants Hustle & Co was launched in December 2020 to great acclaim by two best friends Nici Routledge and Jo Bradshaw.

The former owners posted to customers, saying the business had found the "perfect successor."

"Jo and I want to let you know that we have sold our business and are delighted to introduce the new owner.

"We have been fortunate enough to find the perfect successor for our unique venue and from today Hustle & Co will be under new ownership to Jesper’s Bar & Kitchen

"Over the past 19 months since launching Hustle & Co it has been our absolute pleasure to serve and get to know all of our fabulous guests, of whom many of you are now firm friends.