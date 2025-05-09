New bakery and pizza parlour set to open its doors in Harrogate at site of former iconic family bakery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new modern European bakery and pizza parlour is set to open on a busy street in Harrogate, offering a range of mouthwatering goodies.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cold Bath Road in Harrogate is to welcome its latest addition to its foodie neighbourhood - Cold Bath Bakehouse.

The modern European bakery and pizza parlour will be serving fresh bakes and barista coffee throughout the morning, and New York-shire style pizza at lunchtime and into the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold Bath Bakehouse will open on the former Lancaster’s Bakery site with the blessing of the Lancaster family, who are said to be thrilled that the community will continue to enjoy great food served with a smile.

Cold Bath Bakehouse, a new modern European bakery and pizza parlour, is set to open at the site of the former Lancaster's Bakery on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate

The bakery and pizza parlour is the brainchild of a talented trio of Harrogate foodies, including Jason Daniel (artisan baker), Joanna McMurdo (co-author of Eat.Drink.Walk Harrogate) and Olsi Papa (owner of Paptios).

Tony Fulford, former owner of Chez La Vie, will be acting as restaurant consultant on the project.

Joanna McMurdo said: “It’s an honour to be opening Cold Bath Bakehouse on the site of iconic bakery Lancaster’s who generously served the hungry Cold Bath Road community for so many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To have the Lancaster family’s blessing means so much, and we’re delighted to be continuing their legacy by offering a selection of Lancaster’s favourites alongside our daily menu.”

Cold Bath Bakehouse will open daily from 8am, serving fresh bakes and barista coffee until mid-morning, before switching to a menu of mouth-watering New York-shire pizza, topped with locally sourced ingredients, from lunchtime into the evening.

Cold Bath Bakehouse will open this summer and will announce its official opening date on its Instagram page.