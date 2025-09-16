A brand new award-winning country clothing store is set to open its doors at a prime location in Harrogate town centre next month.

Eleanor Charles, founded by mum-of-two Katie Heptonstall from Harrogate, will open on Princes Street, in the former Clegg Gifford premises, on Saturday, October 11.

The brand, which already has a shop in York, specialises in luxury country-inspired clothing for babies, children, pre-teens and ladies, as well as accessories, toys, personalised gifts.

The new shop will feature a cafe and play area, as well as private breastfeeding and baby-changing facilities.

In a post on social media, it says: “We are so excited to be opening our second ever store and want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years.

"This wouldn’t be possible without your continued support and enthusiasm for our brand.

"We are working on the finishing touches and we can’t wait to share the finished result with you.”

For more information about Eleanor Charles, visit https://www.eleanorcharlesengland.co.uk/