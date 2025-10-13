New award-winning country clothing store opens in Harrogate town centre – with cafe and play area

A brand new award-winning country clothing store has opened its doors at a prime location in Harrogate town centre.

Eleanor Charles, founded by mum-of-two Katie Heptonstall from Harrogate, has opened on Princes Street, in the former Clegg Gifford premises.

The brand, which already has a shop in York, specialises in luxury country-inspired clothing for babies, children, pre-teens and ladies, as well as accessories, toys, personalised gifts.

The new shop features a cafe and play area, as well as private breastfeeding and baby-changing facilities.

In a post on social media following its opening on Saturday, it said: "Thank you so much to everyone who came along to support us.

"We loved chatting to you all and couldn’t have wished for a better opening day.”

For more information about Eleanor Charles, visit https://www.eleanorcharlesengland.co.uk/