New authentic Italian restaurant in Harrogate town centre announces multi-award-winning restaurateur as new owner

In an exciting development for the culinary scene in Harrogate, Divino Restaurant and Wine Bar has announced a change in ownership.

Located in the heart of town, Divino Restaurant and Wine Bar has opened in the former Lucia Wine Bar and Grill premises and is now owned by multi-award-winning restaurateur Ardi Garapetian.

Ardi brings to Divino a deep wealth of experience from his impressive portfolio of previous successful ventures, not only locally, but also on a national scale.

Ironically, Ardi’s connection to the name 'Divino' is deeply rooted in his professional journey.

Prior to his new venture in Harrogate, he owned and operated an establishment called Divino in Leeds, which under his guidance won the title of Best Italian Restaurant in the county from Michael Oliver of the Yorkshire Post for two consecutive years - a feat never before achieved.

This accolade is a testament to his unmatched expertise and the exceptional dining experiences he curates, which Divino in Harrogate now promises to offer under his ownership.

Further cementing his status in the culinary world, among Ardi's many commendable achievements is the distinction of his Covent Garden, London-based establishment.

As a hotspot for celebrities and royals, the restaurant’s popularity with such distinguished guests underscores the excellence that Ardi infuses into his culinary ventures.

Ardi's extensive tapestry of success also includes over 12 years at the helm of Harrogate's beloved Vivido restaurant, among other prosperous enterprises.

Divino boasts a glamorous interior inspired by the beauty and intricacy of renaissance paintings, featuring rich greens and reds that create a warm and inviting ambiance for diners.

This design ethos not only reflects Ardi’s commitment and dedication to serving fabulous food that lives up to the restaurant's aesthetic appeal which is why the purchase of Divino felt like a perfect choice.

On the acquisition of Divino Restaurant and Wine Bar, Ardi said: “I am thrilled to bring my decades of experience and passion for high-quality Italian cuisine to Divino.

"This restaurant represents a fusion of exquisite design and culinary excellence, and I am committed to enhancing its already impressive offering.

“Whether you're joining us for an intimate dining experience or a lively event in our downstairs bar, I look forward to welcoming new and returning patrons to experience the revitalised Divino Restaurant.”

In line with the change in ownership, the menu at Divino Restaurant have received an immediate enhancement under the guidance of Ardi.

With the aim of bringing a more authentic Italian taste to Harrogate, the new management have refined the culinary offerings to reflect true Italian flavours and traditions.

The new menu celebrates the rich and diverse regional cuisines of Italy, ensuring that the dishes resonate with both the Italian roots and the freshness and seasonality expected of Divino.

With Ardi and his exceptional management team at the helm, guests can expect innovative dishes that celebrate the best of Italian cuisine, coupled with the warm, friendly service that has become synonymous with his establishments.