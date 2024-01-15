News you can trust since 1836
New arrival in Harrogate's retail sector as specialist shop respected by outdoors enthusiasts is set to open its doors

A new shop is to open in Harrogate town centre after the recent closure of a well-known store in the town centre.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Jan 2024, 15:20 GMT
After surviving a scare in 2012 when the entire Blacks chain was temporarily placed in administration before being bought by JD Sports and having "Closing down sale" signs on its window in 2018 and 2023, Blacks has finally shut its doors.

A notice has appeared amid scaffolding at the site at 47 Station Parade announcing the forthcoming opening of another shop - George Fisher.

Regarded as one of the UK's leading shops in its field, the Keswick-based store first opened as an independent shop in Cumbria in the 1950s.

A notice has appeared amid scaffolding at the site at 47 Station Parade in Harrogate announcing the forthcoming opening of a new shop. (Picture Graham Chalmers)A notice has appeared amid scaffolding at the site at 47 Station Parade in Harrogate announcing the forthcoming opening of a new shop. (Picture Graham Chalmers)
A notice has appeared amid scaffolding at the site at 47 Station Parade in Harrogate announcing the forthcoming opening of a new shop. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

These days it's is part of the Tiso Group, which anchors JD Sports’ specialist outdoor division.

Offering everything from camping gear and tents to men's and women's clothing and footwear, it boasts a long pedigree with walkers and climbers.

