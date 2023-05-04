New appointments revealed as Harrogate legal firm steps up its ambitious expansion strategy

Raworths has recruited three new hires and celebrated two newly qualified solicitors as part of its ongoing strategic growth plan.

The approach sees the Harrogate law firm continue to strengthen its specialist teams across both its private client and commercial business.

Simon Morris, Managing Partner at Raworths, said: “We have ambitious growth plans across the business as we look to build on our unique position of being able to offer our clients sound legal advice across both personal and commercial issues.

New appointments at Raworths in Harrogate. Back, from left, Tracy McKenna and Charlotte Newman. Front, from left, Katie Jaros, Lucy Allen, Katie Johnston. (Picture Rachel Creer)

"We are excited to be welcoming such great new talent to our team, as well as continuing to invest in the ongoing development and training of our people at every level.”

The new appointments include:

Katie Johnston, who has joined the Trusts, Wills and Estates team as solicitor.

Lucy Allen, who is coming on board as a paralegal.

Charlotte Newman, who joins the team as a newly qualified solicitor, having completed her training contract at Raworths.

Raworths offers exceptional integrated services for both commercial and private clients under one roof, offering a genuinely integrated approach which enables its teams work together on complex issues across its clients’ personal and business affairs.

The specialist team is one of the largest in Yorkshire and recently achieved the top Band 1 rating in the highly-regarded Chambers High Net Worth legal guide.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner and Head of Private Client Services and Trust, Wills and Estates at Raworths, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Katie, Lucy, who will join Charlotte as valued members of our team.

"Our approach goes beyond offering excellent technical legal skills; we actively look to recruit lawyers who can show emotional intelligence, too, with the ability to build trusted long-term relationships with clients."

"Our team is often providing legal advice on very personal family issues, whether that’s helping young adults understand the responsibilities that come with inheriting family wealth or guiding older generations to decide how and when to hand over the reins.”

