New appointment at expanding Harrogate law firm’s renowned Children’s Department

Brittany Dyer joins the firm’s renowned Children’s Department which delivers every aspect of private and public children law and always puts children’s interest first.

Jones Myers partner, Kate Banerjee, who leads the 13-strong team, said: “The reputation of our Department continues to attract clients on a regional, national, and international scale.

"We are delighted to welcome Brittany to our growing team as we continue to further develop and expand our bespoke services.”

Fueling growth: left to right Brittany Dyer, Lisa Russell, Emma Weatherill, Neil Dring and Kate Banerjee. (Picture Paul David Drabble)

The appointment comes as after Harrogate team has recently moved to bigger town centre premises in Victoria Avenue opposite the Justice Centre.

Brittany said: “Jones Myers is a niche and highly respected family law firm which leads the way in areas including international child abduction and is at the forefront of new areas of law.

"I am very much looking forward to being part of a talented team who are acknowledged leaders in their field.”

Applauded in the latest Legal 500 guide as a ‘standout children’s solicitor’, Kate Banerjee is a finalist in the guide’s Private Client Category, Lawyer of the Year, in the 2023 Northern Powerhouse Awards.

The arrival of Brittany Dyer follows the appointment of Neil Dring who heads the Harrogate office.

Neil is a senior family law specialist with almost four decades of expertise in relationship breakdown and financial settlements.

Retaining its Family Law Firm of the Year North title in the Family Law Awards across 2020-2022, Jones Myers, whose headquarters are in Leeds, was launched in 1992 as one of the first family law firms of its kind in the North of England.

The firm’s York team has also expanded to larger offices spanning 2,200 sq ft at The Quadrant, Bootham Row.

The Harrogate divorce lawyers and family solicitors covers all areas of family law from its Harrogate office – including divorce and separation, matrimonial finance and property, child arrangements, child protection, adoption and abduction.

It runs a free family law clinic each Wednesday from noon-2pm.

