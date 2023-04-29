New acting chief at Harrogate Chamber pledges to 'live up to legacy' of ill CEO

The appointment follows the news that David Simister, the current CEO, is unlikely to return to the role following a sudden acute medical episode, on March 11 2023.

He remains under treatment at the Harrogate District Hospital.

Speaking after the appointment, Sue Kramer, the President of HDCC, said: “Everyone at HDCC is very grateful to David for all the time, effort and energy he has brought to the role of CEO during the past 18 months, and we will very much miss his dedication and enthusiasm.

Martin Mann, new acting CEO of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, with Sue Kramer, the President of HDCC.

“I am sure all our members, and the wider business community of Harrogate, will join us in sending our thoughts and heartfelt wishes to David and his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Mr Mann said: “David’s legacy will be difficult to follow but I am determined to do him proud by continuing his work and taking forward the momentum he created.

“The Harrogate Chamber has been working with local businesses for more than 125 years and we will continue to be the voice of business community through our events in the years to come.

“I’ve been involved with the Chamber since I started my own business in my hometown ten years ago.

“More recently, I joined the Executive committee to assist the CEO and President in the running of the meetings.