New acquisition takes Knaresborough pest control firm’s headcount past 700

Pelsis Group, the international pest control company based in Knaresborough, has acquired Dudley-based Brandenburg for a undisclosed sum.

Based in Dudley in the West Midlands, Brandenburg also has a facility in Saint Charles, Missouri, and a manufacturing plant in the Pune region of India. It has become a wholly-owned subsidiary and all its 110 employees, customers and suppliers have transferred to Pelsis.

Meanwhile, Pelsis’s board has confirmed the appointments of Derek Whitworth as interim chief executive officer, taking the place of outgoing CEO Andrew Milner, and Jan-Derck van Karnebeek as interim chief commercial officer (CCO).

The latest acquisition is the second by Pelsis in the last two months. The first was the purchase of Madrid-based professional pest control products businesses Sanitrade and distributor Vesta Distribuciones in December.

Last year, Pelsis bought Lyon-based pest control supplier Edialux France in February and California-based manufacturer of humane bird deterrents Bird-B-Gone in May.

Following the Brandenburg acquisition, Pelsis now has a turnover of almost €200m and employs more than 700 people across 18 sites throughout Western Europe, the US and India.

Mr Whitworth said: “We are very pleased to be bringing Brandenburg into the Pelsis Group family of brands as the business shares similar goals, values and aspirations for the future.

“Operationally, it fits very well within our strategy of adding companies that are leaders in their category which can help to deliver synergies for our group.

“We see great potential for ongoing growth opportunities and there are many clear benefits of working together that will provide customers with enhanced levels of product innovation, service and support.”