New 4G investment pledge by EE after boosting broadband in the Harrogate district

EE says it has made upgrades to 4G connectivity in rural parts of the Harrogate district over the last 12 months.

More than 24 locations have had a new service delivered over the last year, with an additional 47 sites set to benefit by 2024.

The boost for mobile coverage includes 10 sites in North Yorkshire with the Harrogate district among those to have received 4G upgrades from EE in 2022.

EE, the nationwide mobile network operator and internet service provider which is a brand within the BT Group, has built or upgraded the sites as part of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) initiative to extend coverage in rural areas across the UK.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: “BT is committed to ensuring that even the most remote areas of the country are connected.

"Despite a challenging economic environment, we’re continuing to invest in rural infrastructure to achieve that.

"EE’s 4G has expanded by 500 square miles over the past year and we continue to be the sole provider of mobile services in many areas of the UK.”

The investment constitutes the latest expansion of EE’s 4G coverage across remote parts of the UK.

Many of the upgrades have helped improve coverage throughout the UK’s road network, a key benefit of the Shared Rural Network programme.

EE has added more than 420 square miles of new EE 4G coverage across the UK in 2022, extending its lead as the UK’s largest 4G network.

Whether using the motorway network, or driving along key ‘A’ roads, those travelling to see loved ones over the current Christmas season will find the widest 4G coverage yet, helping to keep kids entertained on the move.

EE now plans to deliver around 47 more upgrades to rural areas in Yorkshire by 2024.

Across the UK, a total of around 900 more upgrades are planned.