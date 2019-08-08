New £400k bar to open in Harrogate as another bar closes

Harrogate is about to get a new bar after a £400,000 makeover - but another bar is closing.

Inspired by the fast-paced cocktail bars in downtown New York City, Manahatta may become THE place in Harrogate to eat, drink and party.



The new bar will be located off Parliament Street in the site currently occupied by The Pit, which will close within weeks.

The latest Arc Inspirations bar on The Ginnel in Harrogate will also create around 40 full and part time jobs, which range from door staff to management.

Guests can expect an eclectic mix of head-turning peacock blue booths, neon signage and all the glamour and grit that has made the ‘city that never sleeps’ so iconic around the world.

Manahatta Harrogate will launch with a lavish VIP party on Friday, September 6.



Manahatta can also boast both Pornstar Martinis and Espresso Martinis on draught.



Arc Inspiration’s revolutionary system has been carefully constructed to cut down bar queues and ensure that each cocktail is pulled to perfection, using only the best available ingredients.



Chief executive of Arc Inspirations, Martin Wolstencroft, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the beat of New York to Harrogate and can’t wait to unveil the finished results.

"The bar promises to be spectacular and the re-development reaffirms our commitment to offering guests premium drinking and dining experiences every time they set foot in our venues.”



The cocktail menu will comprise bespoke premium concoctions designed by award-winning bar development manager Mark Austin will also be available.

Along with his team from the American bar at London’s Savoy Hotel, Austin has created exclusive drinks such as the Manahatta Spritz and the Cuban Postcard.



Diners will also be able to enjoy Manahatta’s brand new food menu, which is packed with classic treats you’d expect to find in the USA.

The bar's burger menu will be enhanced with the addition of the Beyond Brooklyn burger, which is said to be the juiciest plant-based vegan pattie known to mankind.



Other new plates include the indulgent Mac Lasagne and the towering Empire State Chicken, which are both designed to satisfy even the mightiest of appetites.

There will also be some new dishes added to the popular lighter bites menu, including sharers and nutritious salads.



Manahatta are also bringing their show-stopping Bottomless Brunch to the party, which runs every Saturday and Sunday between 11am-4pm.

Drop into Manahatta between 4-7pm and you can take advantage of the Downtown Social offers on drinks.

Don’t Walk, Dance is designed to get you weekend ready and is set to be the place to be come sundown each Thursday night with hot local DJ’s spinning party beats.



In addition, several different spaces and bars can be booked, including the upstairs bar which can comfortably cater for up to 20 partygoers.

