Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved dish.
To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day (June 6), we take a look at the best places to get fish and chips according to Google Reviews...
1. Yorkies Fish and Chips
Yorkies Fish and Chips. Located at 65 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7LT. Photo: Archive
2. Oatlands Mount Fisheries
Oatlands Mount Fisheries. Located at 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ. Photo: Archive
3. Bradleys
Bradleys. Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY. Photo: Archive
4. Harrogate Fisheries
Harrogate Fisheries. Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ. Photo: Archive
