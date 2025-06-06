We take a look at the 15 best places to get fish and chips in the Harrogate district according to Google ReviewsWe take a look at the 15 best places to get fish and chips in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
When it comes to places to get fish and chips, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved dish.

To celebrate National Fish and Chip Day (June 6), we take a look at the best places to get fish and chips according to Google Reviews...

Yorkies Fish and Chips. Located at 65 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7LT.

1. Yorkies Fish and Chips

Yorkies Fish and Chips. Located at 65 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7LT. Photo: Archive

Oatlands Mount Fisheries. Located at 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ.

2. Oatlands Mount Fisheries

Oatlands Mount Fisheries. Located at 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ. Photo: Archive

Bradleys. Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY.

3. Bradleys

Bradleys. Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY. Photo: Archive

Harrogate Fisheries. Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ.

4. Harrogate Fisheries

Harrogate Fisheries. Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ. Photo: Archive

