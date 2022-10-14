National award for Harrogate-based ‘Pub is The Hub’ boss for supporting local communities

Harrogate's John Longden, chief executive of Pub is The Hub, celebrates his award with Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA.

John Longden received the accolade from trade association the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) at its annual dinner in London this week.

Pub is The Hub is a not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify, support local communities and provide essential local services.

Working tirelessly, it has helped more than 600 pubs diversify, with almost 200 of these benefitting from help through its Community Services Fund.

Diversification projects can be anything from village stores, community cafes, libraries, allotments to community cinemas.

After the ceremony, which was sponsored by Sky, a delighted Mr Longden said that the social value of pubs was all-important.

"You have no idea how special this is.

"We enjoy collaborating and helping publicans in their local areas.

"For every £1 invested in a shop, community café, village garden or play area it creates between £8 to £9 of social value.

"It is the social value that helps to bind us together in this wonderful industry.

"We believe we can inspire 1,000 projects over the next three years and we have over 50 expressions of interest at this time.”