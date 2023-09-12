Multi-pound refurbs of historic Harrogate hotels pay off as venues hit nearly 100% occupancy rates

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Inn Collection Group said there was just one room left at The Harrogate Inn last Saturday

The refurbished and rebranded former St George Hotel in Ripon Road in Harrogate enjoyed bumper occupancy rates as the early September heatwave tempted people to travel.

At the same time, another success in the sunshine was the freshly-reopened The Knaresborough Inn, formerly The Dower House which boasted 100% occupancy just one week after returning from a transformative renovation.

“Our style of hospitality is proving to be a winning formula in a challenging environment" - Rooms director Kate Bentley of The Inn Collection’ which owns The Harrogate Inn and The Knaresborough Inn. (Picture contributed)

The Northern-based ‘pubs with rooms’ operator is delighted its approach to hospitality is paying off.

“Our style of hospitality is proving to be a winning formula in a challenging environment, with the cosy pub and comfortable rooms being something that is really valued by those staying with us,” said The Inn Collection’s rooms director Kate Bentley.

“For The Knaresborough Inn to be at capacity in just its second week of re-opening I think shows that we are getting our offering right in terms of quality and value and that our inns are in the right locations for our target market."

The unexpectedly hot weather proved a boon to the group which owns 32 properties in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, Co Durham, North Yorkshire, North Wales, Lancashire and the Lake District.

Last Saturday saw 1,007 of 1013 available rooms occupied in the 26 of its sites currently open and trading.

In total 24 out of 26 properties were at 100% of capacity, continuing what has been an impressive year for the Newcastle-based hospitality operator.

More relaunches by The Inn Collection Group are on the way before the end of the year, including another historic hotel in the Harrogate district – The Ripon Inn, formerly Ripon Spa Hotel.

Kate Bentley said: “We have grown the number of sites available for people to choose from with six re-openings so far this year.

Another success in the sunshine was the freshly-reopened The Knaresborough Inn, formerly The Dower House, which boasted 100% occupancy just one week after returning from a transformative renovation. (Picture contributed)

"It is particularly pleasing to see these renovations amongst the top performers in the group.