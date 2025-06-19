Multi-million pound redevelopment of outdoor learning centre near Harrogate on track for summer completion

The first phase of a multi-million pound redevelopment of a “much-loved” outdoor learning centre in the Harrogate district is progressing well and on track to be completed this summer.

A range of improvements are under way to breathe new life into Bewerley Park in the Nidderdale National Landscape, including building a new 84-bed accommodation block which is set to finish by the end of July.

The new £3.2 million project will boast 14 ensuite rooms, accommodation for visiting staff, a drying room and break-out spaces for future residential school trips.

Along with the modern accommodation block, visitors can enjoy a range of exciting outdoor and adventurous activities at the popular site.

Over the years, tens of thousands of children and young people from schools and other groups from across the country have had a taste of adventure in the picturesque surroundings of Bewerley Park, coming away with new-found confidence, friendships and memories that often last throughout their lifetime.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, said: “We are very pleased with the progress so far.

"Everything appears to be going to schedule with the construction of the accommodation block to be complete over the summer.

“This is a very important and exciting project at a much-loved facility.

“Progress to date allows the contrast between the former and new facility to be appreciated and brings to life the positive impact the makeover will have on school children, staff and visitors.

"New adventures, friendships and lifelong happy memories await.”

Councillor Andrew Murday, who represents the Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale division on North Yorkshire Council, added: “The Bewerley Park Outdoor Learning Centre has been a fantastic facility for decades.

"Children have an outstanding experience during their stay here, be it learning about nature or taking part in exciting adventure activities or simply forging friendships, and are supported by a highly qualified, experienced and passionate team.

“I feel confident that all visitors will be pleased to enjoy a rest and good night’s sleep in modern facilities after fun-packed days at Bewerley Park.”

The redevelopment has been designed by Align Property Partners, the North Yorkshire Council-owned property consultancy, whose team of architects and engineers are working closely with the authority’s outdoor learning and property services.

The operations director at Align, Andy Bardon, said: “This redevelopment is very exciting and I'm sure it will be enjoyed by generations of children.

"We are proud to play our part in designing the new buildings and helping to bring this project to life.

“I remember attending Bewerley Park as a child 30 years ago and it’s a place that is close to many people’s hearts.

"It is great to see the progress being made and it’s crucial that the new facilities benefit the communities of North Yorkshire and beyond.”

While work is being carried out, schools are advised that Bewerley Park remains open and it’s “business as usual”.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for inclusion, Amanda Fielding, added: “We want all young people to grow up with a love of the outdoors and a passion for adventure.

“Lots of adults tell us that they still remember their school residential weeks and everything they gained from it – we don’t want anyone to miss out.

"There’s still limited availability for high-quality learning residentials at our two centres - each offering a broad range of outdoor activities designed to inspire and enrich learning through adventure, with competitively priced options to ensure all young people can take part."

Meanwhile, the managing director of Northallerton-based Walter Thompson, Paul Hammerton, added: “The accommodation block is progressing well and remains on track for completion over the summer.

"It is incredibly rewarding to be involved in a development that will enhance the experience of so many young people.

"Our team is committed to delivering a high-quality facility that both reflects the heritage of Bewerley Park and ensures its longevity for future generations.”

A separate decision on phase two of the redevelopment programme at the Bewerley Park site is expected in the 2027/28 financial year.