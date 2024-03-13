Much-loved independent brewery Theakston welcomes sixth generation of the family to become part of the business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Theakston Brewery has announced the appointment of William Theakston as Channel Development Manager.

William is the eldest son of the company’s Chairman, Simon Theakston, becoming the sixth generation of the Theakston family to become part of the business in Masham.

He joins the brewery following a career as an officer in the British Army, where he completed two operational tours in Afghanistan and held a counter-terrorism role in the Ministry of Defence.

New appointment - Theakston Brewery's new Channel Development Manager William Theakston, right, is the eldest son of the company’s Chairman, Simon Theakston, left (Pictured contributed)

William’s new role as Channel Development Manager at T&R Theakston will see him develop the brewery’s on-trade sales force, with a particular focus on customers in the southern half of England and Wales.

Since leaving the military in 2016, he has held a number of roles in the drinks and hospitality industry, working with Fullers, Smith & Turner, Marston’s and most recently Charles Edge London, a company specialising in the development of brands, where he was Export and UK Sales Manager.

In his new role, William will work with wholesale partners, national pub companies and key account groups to grow the Theakston footprint outside its traditional Northern heartland, as it looks to capitalise on consumer demand for quality British beer.

Managing Director of Theakston’s Brewery, Richard Bradbury said: “William’s appointment is the latest stage of a long-term growth strategy.

"Over the last four years, we have been steadily strengthening all aspects of our organisation in Head Office functions and front-line sales to support our ambitions.

"The investment in our organisation has been careful and measured to deliver commercial and financial return alongside our steady growth in market share.

"In parallel, we have worked hard to ensure our beers remain affordable to consumers and customers despite inflationary pressures.

Commenting on his new appointment William said: “I’m hugely proud and thrilled to be joining the family business and carrying on the work of growing our customer and consumer base in a very important area of the market.”