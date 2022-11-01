Much-loved Harrogate bar turns ten with birthday party giveaways and live music

Owners Rob Taylor and Gemma Cormack are inviting everyone to The Den in Harrogate for its tenth birthday party this weekend.

Owners Rob Taylor and Gemma Cormack are inviting everyone to The Den, located downstairs on Cambridge Road, this Saturday for a free night of giveaways and music to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

“It’s been a fantastic 10 years down here and I’m incredibly grateful to all of our customers, staff and everyone else who’s touched The Den in some way over the last decade,” said Rob Taylor.

Formerly known as Crabtrees and, at one point if we remember correctly, Vanilla, the last ten years have seen Rob and Gemma establish this popular independent sports bar as the only regular pub venue in Harrogate for live music - with the obvious exception of the Blues Bar, though both Roosters sample room and Monteys also keep the flag waving.

The big party on Saturday, November 5 will see a performance at 9pm approximately by The Chaps, a fantastic four-piece band who packed the bar on their last visit.

They will be supported by a Den regulars favourite, Jim Dog, who will be spinning his ever-growing collection of vinyl.

Students of Harrogate's nightlife will, of course, know that the origins of The Den are longer than ten years, stretching back to the days of The Regal Cinema which was renamed the ABC in the early 1960s.

In 1973 half of the cinema's under-balcony became the Painted Waggon pub

In 1983 the ABC closed its doors for the final time and became a parade of businesses which eventually led to the launch of Crabtrees, then Vanilla (we think) and, finally, The Den.

During the Covid pandemic, Rob and Gemma seized on the opportunity to carry out a reburbishment.

Packed with character and special features, the new-look bar boasts four premium pool tables, often referred to as ‘the best in town’ along with broadcast sport, free live music on Fridays and Saturdays and a dart board.