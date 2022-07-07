M&S Opticians opens its doors in Harrogate with free eye tests available

Free eye tests are available as an opening offer, as well as 15% off glasses and sunglasses for Sparks customers.

There’s a wide range of designer brands to choose from including Mulberry, Prada, Joules, Kate Spade, Oakley, Police, Maui Jim along with leading lens manufacturers Zeiss and Nikon.

Expert advice on contact lens fitting and wearing is also on hand, alongside a contact lens home delivery option.

Marks & Spencer in Harrogate have opened a brand new M&S Opticians

The opening of the M&S Harrogate opticians service follows a successful trial across ten cities across the country, during which the service received a customer satisfaction rate of 96% and a customer recommendation rate of 96%.

Mark Robson, M&S Harrogate Store Manager, said: “We’re always looking for ways to make shopping at M&S even more rewarding and feedback from our trial showed that customers loved the convenience of having an Opticians service in our store.

"We’re really excited to be opening our M&S Opticians in Harrogate and hearing what our customers think.

"The choice of different brands we’re offering is second to none and we have brilliant opening offers to suit all budgets.”

M&S Harrogate is located at 18-20 Cambridge Street and the opticians service can be found on the second floor near menswear and the café.