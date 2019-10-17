Monopoly launches Harrogate edition - here's what you need to know

The brand new Harrogate Monopoly edition has been launched, with a board centred all around the delights of our wonderful town.

Mr Monopoly holding the new Harrogate edition of the boardgame whilst performing with the Tewit Youth Band.

The game was officially revealed today (Thursday) at the DoubleTree By Hilton Harrogate Hotel and Spa, with a 36-piece brass band and red carpet to mark the occasion. Mr Monopoly arrived from his Mayfair mansion to formally launch the game.

And after months of Harrogatonians playing the guessing game of who may be landing on what Monopoly spaces on the town’s new board, and social media describing the town as in the grip of “Monopoly fever”, the launch saw quintessential Harrogate institutions landing prime spots.

The game sees more than 30 Harrogate landmarks included, including a number of key local charities.

Harrogate favourites and landmarks to star on their very own property space include Bettys, which gets to land on premium square Mayfair from the Monopoly London classic original, Rudding Park as Park Lane, The DoubleTree By Hilton Harrogate Hotel and Spa as Trafalgar Square, Valley Gardens as Whitechapel Road, as well as Harrogate Turkish Baths, RHS Garden Harlow Carr and very many more.

The board features key Harrogate institutions, such as Bettys and Rudding Park.

Liz Thwaite, Head of RHS Garden Harlow Carr, said: “We’re delighted to be part of such an iconic game. Thanks to everyone who voted for us. Anyone who buys the game can now take a little piece of Harlow Carr Garden home with them.”

The Stray, perhaps controversially, has been revealed as Old Kent Road - the cheapest square on the board.

Makers say they wanted a ‘public’ and ‘free’ landmark to land on the game’s most affordable space.

The Harrogate Advertiser also has a slot on the board - fittingly placed as Fleet Street.

Charities such as the Harrogate Homeless Project and Saint Michael’s Hospice feature as the Community Chests in the game.

Chief Executive of Harrogate Homeless Project, Liz Hancock, said: “We are delighted to be recognised by the public as a key charity supporting its local community. Our space on the board will continue to raise awareness of our work locally and the awareness of homelessness nationally.”

The charities featured were given special recognition at the launch event, and handed a Monopoly board by Mr Monopoly himself.

Cora Purnell, Director of Community Relationships for Saint Michael's, said: "We are thrilled the community nominated us, it shows how valued we are. This is so special to us. We love the idea of families sitting down in the future to play the game and learning all about us and what we do."

The four train stations from the original game are handed over to the Harrogate region’s four leading stations - Harrogate, Knaresborough, Starbeck and Hornbeam Park.

Many of the Chance and Community Chest cards are customised too - one Community Chest card says it’s your birthday and you are invited to celebrate it with afternoon tea at Bettys.

The UK’s only ever world Monopoly champion, Jason Bunn attended the launch. Jason also has one of the world’s biggest Monopoly collections, including a sealed 1996 chocolate one.

Benjamin Thompson, a Custom Games Manager at Winning Moves who designed the Harrogate version of the game, said: “The game features the very great and the very good of Harrogate.

“A huge thank you to all the public who voted for their favourite Harrogate landmarks.”

Matthew Hole, General Manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa, added: “The Majestic Hotel has been a Harrogate landmark since 1900, and I’m delighted that we are landing on a very prominent position. We are delighted to be hosting the official launch - and, once all the dignitaries and guests have departed, settling down to play the game with members of the wider DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa team.”

Monopoly Harrogate Edition is on sale now at shops across Harrogate and Yorkshire, as well as online.