Mobility specialist Fenetic Wellbeing celebrates success of first bricks-and-mortar

Following the launch of its first accessible retail space, Yorkshire-based Fenetic Wellbeing is celebrating as the showroom has reached over £500k in sales revenue, just 18 months after opening its doors.

The launch of the Skipton showroom marked a major milestone for the independent wellbeing brand. The 32,000 sq ft showroom and onsite warehouse in the Snaygill Industrial Estate in Skipton provides an accessible space for customers to explore the full product portfolio. Bookings have risen by more than 2,000% since launch, reflecting the growing demand for in-person services.

Further to its success, the business has expanded its product range four-fold since opening, now offering more than 100 mobility solutions. All appointments are supported by 1-2-1 expertise from OT Assessor qualified staff to help customers find the right products for their individual needs.

Thanks to this expansion into bricks and mortar, the business has also welcomed four new permanent job roles as well as launching an apprenticeship programme in partnership with Craven College, aimed at nurturing future talent.

Discussing the sustained showroom success, Thomas Appelbee, Co-founder of Fenetic Wellbeing, said: “Opening our first in-person store was a huge milestone for us and its success is something we’re incredibly proud of. Since launching the business more than 15 years ago, we’ve remained focused on delivering a personalised service and high-quality products that help individuals live safely and independently at home.

"The showroom has been pivotal in delivering on that mission. The team remains committed to providing a supportive, accessible space that bridges the gap for affordable and inclusive mobility solutions.”

Fenetic Wellbeing has also held a Which? Trusted Trader accreditation for more than five years as the business continues to offer a personalised service to every customer to ensure that the product selected is right for each person's individual needs. Over the last 18 months, the business has also proudly supported the MS Society, Leeds Teaching Hospital and Airedale General Hospital.

First founded in 2009 by childhood friends Tom Appelbee and Graeme Firth, Fenetic Wellbeing aims to bridge the gap in the market for accessible and affordable mobility solutions. To date, the wellbeing specialist has now helped more than 500,000 customers to find the right mobility solution for safe and independent living and remove obstacles for at-home care.