Mindful drinking: Harrogate Spring Water to launch new 0% alcohol drink at Royal Ascot as part of trending campaign

Part of a growing trend away from binge drinking, the premium bottled water brand based at Harlow Hill in Harrogate is launching an innovative and delicious new drink at Royal Ascot this week.

It’s name? The Royal Raspberry Spritz. Alcohol content? 0%.

The result of a collaboration with celebrity mixologist and bartender Merlin Griffiths, the delicious new summer 0% cocktail will be debuted at Royal Ascot at The Mindful Drinking Bar.

Charlotte Holmes, Marketing Manager of Harrogate Spring Water, right, with, from left, Harrogate influencer Lucy Playford, aka the Harrogate Mama, and Ian Pilcher, Business Development Manager at Mama Doreen’s cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The zesty ‘mocktail’ with hints of ginger and raspberry flavour can also be enjoyed at Mama Doreen’s cafe and The Pickled Sprout bar-restaurant in Harrogate.

Harrogate Spring Water’s embrace of mindful drinking and the #DrinkLifeIn** campaign is inspired by a recent study of 2,000 adults conducted by the company which found that 57% were choosing to drink more mindfully.

Richard Hall, managing director at Harrogate Spring Water, said: “Our survey clearly shows adults of today are becoming more mindful in their drinking habits.

"Our Mindful Drinking Bar is back at Royal Ascot for the second year running, to show racegoers that drinking life in and enjoying the moment by doing things by halves really can help make life’s moments more memorable.”

From Harrogate to Royal Ascot - The Royal Raspberry Spritz non-alcoholic cocktail boosting mindful drinking thanks to Harrogate Spring Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mixologist Merlin Griffiths, said: “I am so excited to return to Royal Ascot with Harrogate Spring Water.

"Following the success of last year, we’ve returned with a new 0% alcohol cocktail so racegoers can continue to explore their mindful drinking options and try the amazing flavours on offer this summer, one sip at a time.”

The concept has captured the attention of people looking for a healthier relationship with alcohol but who don’t feel like completely giving up drinking is right for them.

To practice mindful drinking, pause before each new drink and ask yourself do I want this drink.

Supporters say mindful drinking can result in:

More energy for exercise

Better sleep

A better heightened immune system

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad