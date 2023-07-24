News you can trust since 1836
Millions of viewers watch historic Harrogate district tourist attraction on Japanese TV prime time show

One of the Harrogate’s oldest tourist attractions has starred on Japanese TV for an audience of millions.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Popular Knaresborough’s visitors spot Mother Shipton's Cave and the Petrifying Well took centre stage on the Japanese TV show Discovery of the World's Mysteries.

Captivating the TV audience 5,754 miles away on the other side of the world, England's oldest tourist attraction was viewed by an estimated two million viewers on prime time TV.

Focusing on the timeless wonders of Mother Shipton's Cave and the Petrifying Well, where objects transform into stone over time, the programme also highlighted the donation to Mother Shipton’s of two Japanese mascots which have been part of the show for more than 30 years.

Popular Knaresborough’s visitors spot Mother Shipton's Cave and the Petrifying Well took centre stage on the Japanese TV show Discovery of the World's Mysteries. (Picture contributed)Popular Knaresborough’s visitors spot Mother Shipton's Cave and the Petrifying Well took centre stage on the Japanese TV show Discovery of the World's Mysteries. (Picture contributed)
One of the iconic dolls now hangs from the Petrifying Well while the other is displayed in the attraction's museum.

Jay Stelling, spokesperson for Mother Shipton's, said: "We were elated to be featured on Discovery of the World's Mysteries and share the timeless charm of Mother Shipton's with the people of Japan.

"Our cave and Petrifying Well hold centuries of intriguing tales.

"We hope this exposure will encourage Japanese travellers to explore the more unusual wonders of the UK and embrace the allure of our ancient heritage."

Pirates and Mermaids is taking place at Mother Shipton’s Cave throughout summer until September 3 with live actors, displays and photo opportunities. (Picture contributed)Pirates and Mermaids is taking place at Mother Shipton’s Cave throughout summer until September 3 with live actors, displays and photo opportunities. (Picture contributed)
Mother Shipton’s Cave is hosting themed entertainment events during the school holidays for visitors of all ages.

Pirates and Mermaids will run throughout summer until September 3 with live actors, displays and photo opportunities.

For more information about Mother Shipton's Cave and the Petrifying Well, visit www.mothershipton.co.uk

