Milestone year sees Blacks Solicitors reach new heights

Blacks Solicitors has reported a record-breaking financial year, exceeding a £20 million turnover for the first time in its history.

Since relocating to City Point on King Street in 2017, the firm has seen sustained growth, increasing turnover from £12.6 million in 2021/22 to £21.65 million in 2024/25. Headcount also grew by nearly a third, taking the firm to a total of 236.

In the last financial year, Blacks supported more than 8,000 clients across the UK, including well-known businesses such as Harmony Energy, Rugby Football League, and Harrogate Spring Water.

The independent legal practice has successfully expanded several of its teams and specialisms, boasting new services in regulatory, music and construction law, alongside offering in house training in areas such as Equality, Diversity, and Sexual Harassment training. Furthermore, Blacks is constantly evolving to meet the needs of its clients, adopting AI-driven data management tools to streamline operations and enhance client service.

The firm recently earned several accolades, including being named one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work For and “Legal Employer of the Year 2025” at the Yorkshire Business Hero Awards. It also achieved Lexcel accreditation, the Law Society’s quality mark for excellence in practice management and client care, in March 2025.

Discussing the landmark year, Managing Partner Chris Allen said: “Relocating to City Point was a pivotal moment for us. Not just in terms of financial performance, but in the scale and strength of our team and the ambition that now drives us forward. Almost doubling our turnover is a clear indicator of progress, but what’s most exciting is the foundation we’ve built for the future.

“Our continued investment in talent reflects our belief that the best client outcomes start with the best people. We’re focused on building not just the leading independent law firm in Yorkshire, but the best place to work in the profession, where expertise and collaboration thrive. There’s a great deal more to come and we’re ready and raring to go.”

To learn more about Blacks Solicitors, visit www.lawblacks.com.