Meet the Ripon dog-photographer who spends her time immortalising ‘mans best friend’

Suzanne Craigie, 52, spends her days capturing the perfect images of Ripon’s pet pooches set against the stunning North Yorkshire landscape which she describes as ‘the perfect and obvious background to what I do’.

With over 25 years experience working in various photographic industries across the UK, Mrs Craigie’s portraits attract Ripon’s pet owners who seek that special photo keepsake.

Mrs Craigie, who lives on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales, said she still gets an ‘outrageous’ enjoyment out of her work and although she specialises in dogs will happily photograph any pet.

Roxy the Cocker Spaniel puppy. Before her baby eyes changed from green to amber

A proud dog owner herself, Mrs Craigie said: “After many years of searching, I’d found my thing.”

She said: “I go into a shoot fresh each time to capture what makes that particular dog unique.

“All dogs are different, although there are some similarities in the behaviour of certain breeds.

“It’s such a challenge to capture a dog, especially off lead.

Hattie the ex-racing Greyhound spots a pheasant. She’s still waiting for her forever home and has been at Saving Yorkshire’s Dogs for over a year.

“I often get the best shots when the dog is just being it’s goofy self.

“It’s an hour or so of full on adrenalised focus, where I can take up to 800 frames.

“I get a massive thrill showing the dog parents the pictures, to have something I took hanging on their wall.

Mrs Craigie has received rave reviews from many of those who have used her service.

Dexter the Lurcher enjoying Loch Sunart in Ardnamurchan, Scotland, at low tide. This is the image that kick started Mrs Craigie's Dog Photography journey.

One satisfied client said: "A very talented, patient lady. Could read the dog's looks and body language brilliantly.

“The results are absolutely stunning, turning my old grey gaffer into a handsome poster boy, that’s talent indeed.”

Another happy client said: “The photographs are just stunning, capturing Swift and her personality so well.

“Suzanne obviously cares about the owners as much as she adores the dogs, the end results have shown this.

“She created beautiful memories that will last for many years to come. All members of our family would truly recommend Suzanne's photography to any dog owner."