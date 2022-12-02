Meet the Harrogate firm that champions mental health in the workplace and does something about it
A Harrogate-based firm has secured a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to provide free mental health first aid champion training for staff in the hospitality and personal services sector.
The grant came after social enterprise company SVH Inc. CIC launched a survey earlier this year to help them understand the relationship people have with their hairdressers, beauticians and bartenders.
SVH Inc. CIC’s CEO; Valentina Hynes said: “The result of the survey showed that such service providers are primely placed to provide Mental Health First Aid to clients who may be struggling because of the unique nature of their workplace and the public interaction involved in their jobs’’
The project which has been named The Other Side of Service will equip hairdressers, barbers, bartenders, beauticians, masseuse, baristas and waiters with the skills to better support their mental health, that of their clients and also the wider community’s mental health and wellbeing.
They will be able to confidently signpost to appropriate professional help and resources, destigmatise mental health and contribute to stronger, happier more inclusive communities.
Especially plugging the gap in providing more wellbeing and mental health support to men who may be struggling with their mental health, knowingly or unknowingly.
The grant will enable SVH Inc. CIC to deliver Mental Health First Aid Champion Training to 40 hairdressers, barbers, bartenders, beauticians, masseuse, baristas and waiters including an Away Day experience for all participating delegates at the end of the project.
The training is a one day virtual course.
It is only available to anyone who provides the services mentioned above.
Priority will be given to people from minority groups, such as BAME communities and those with disabilities.
One of the company’s directors, Jo Thackwray said, “It’s a fabulous and much needed initiative. I am looking forward to the positive impact this will have”.
SVH Inc is an acronym for “Strong Vibrant, Happy and Incorporated”.
The firm prides itself in fostering employee wellbeing through away day experiences and mental health training for employees and managers.
To learn more about their latest project and apply, visit SVH Inc. CIC website:
https://www.svhinc.co.uk/projects