Meet farmers Cath and Tim Wilson who are having a positive impact on the mental health of young people in Nidderdale

Natasha Audsley, reporter for the Nidderdale Herald, paid a visit to Corn Close Care Farm to see what the four-legged fuss was all about.

As you enter Corn Close Care Farm you are immediately aware of the hive of activity that surrounds you, everywhere you look there are people tending to lambs, mucking out or rebuilding a dry-stone wall.

Two sheep dogs (Kate and Jess) came rushing up to greet me, followed by their owner's Cath and Tim Wilson whose professional and personal experience in education, farming and working with vulnerable people inspired them to start a business in care farming and therapeutic services.

The staff at Corn Close Care Farm enjoy going to work each day.

They welcomed friends and family to come and enjoy the powerful and positive benefits of spending time with animals and helping in the day-to-day running of the smallholding.

The couple then decided to open up the farm to a wider audience, created their own guidance-based approach and developed a confidence with neighbouring schools.

Mr and Mrs Wilson have been busy working towards a healthier outlook for young people, providing an alternative to the traditional classroom whilst working alongside NYCC and schools extending as far as York.

Mrs Wilson said: It's important for people to have a chance to get up close to the animals, feed them and be in nature.

Goat kid at Corn Close Farm causing mischief with his siblings

“Our youngest visitor is 5 and our oldest is 87.

“We work with a lot of children who are either not in school or struggling.

“We get people who are waiting for specialist placements after coming out of mainstream schools.

“Many of them feel a strong connection with the animals.”

British KuneKune pigs Tina Turner and Cher are the celebrities of the farm

As soon as the goats spotted me visit they ran over affectionately head butting my legs. The joy is hard to hide.

Two British KuneKune pigs Tina Turner and Cher are guaranteed to melt your soul, however troubled.

Mrs Wilson said: “We often get given animals that are expensive for the farmers to keep.

The couple's previous experience as teachers is cleverly incorporated into the experience, guiding young people who are moving through difficult stages in their lives.

Mrs Wilson said: “We could see there was a need for something additional to what schools can offer.

“To try and make people more aware of nature and the attachment to it.

The charm of the kid goats bouncing around with their bizarre defiance climbing walls with four legs is not to be missed.

The animals eagerly posed for the camera, the farm could be straight out of a fairytale.

Mrs Wilson said: “We have craft areas, wood, wool and felt workshops in collaboration with the North Star trust which we started after receiving a grant from the AONB.

“Lockdown had a lot to do with some people struggling at school, they found it difficult to reintegrate.

“Some hadn’t been out of their bedrooms for two years, so it helps them get back into life.

“There are boundaries here but not normal ones.

“Carrying lambs across the fields, building confidence and strength.

“Some come here really shy.

“Then suddenly they start talking about their day, what skills they’ve learnt.

“Things I can guarantee they will never forget.

Mr Wilson took over the conversation, he said: “What we are trying to do is provide a facility for young and old, to improve wellbeing, build self esteem.

“Take that person who is struggling in life for whatever reason, and say look, step out of that bad world that you're in and come here, take time and find yourself.

“We aren’t here to tell people what to do, we will help to guide them, to get through it.

“We can do it through animals, horticulture, nature, woodwork and wool.

“We have that wealthfare experience.

“Where we can read individual kids' strengths and weaknesses.

“We sort of foster and suggest ways of moving forward to help them move through this difficult path they have found themselves in.

“We are a proper business, we didn’t register as a charity due to the animals, but we work very closely with some.

“We don’t want to make millions off the backs of anybody, we just want to earn a living and pay the bills.”

Mr Wilson's passion for the project is as evident as his wife’s, he showed me the leather pouch on his belt that was made by one of the teenagers that has shown real skill and progress.

He said: “We are just trying to give young people a step forward in life.

“You don’t have the same social issues here, we aren’t trying to give out therapy, it's just a place free of social pressures.

“Some children that were out of school for years, are now in college.

“We aim to give young people looking at their futures after 16, a stronger sense of self.”

Mr and Mrs Wilson have proved that nature as a therapy can work wonders in ways that other established systems often fail at, and it all appears to happen naturally.If they can positively change a young person's outlook, which in turn, changes their behaviour for the better and guides them in making healthier decisions about their future, then they have certainly achieved a lot.

A unique and highly effective concept farm, guaranteed to be a memorable experience.The farm offers a novel approach in tackling mental health, with extraordinary results.

Don’t miss out on a chance to meet the extended four-legged family.

The farm is a member of the Care Farm Organisation and is located in the AONB just outside Pateley Bridge.