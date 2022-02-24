Masham employee recognised for 25 years of service to family firm

Mick Fryatt (centre) picked up an award for 25 years of service at Masham-based animal feed manufacturer I'Anson Brothers from directors Chris I'Anson and Sarah Richardson.

Originally an HGV driver, Mick Fryatt joins a long list of employees be recognised for long service with I’Anson.

Mr Fryatt joined the business in 1997, where he started on the packing lines in the mill. Since then, he has worked in a number of roles in the business, and now has sole charge of scheduling all daily raw material deliveries.

Sarah Richardson, managing director of I’Anson Brothers, and chairman, Chris I’Anson, presented Mr Fryatt with the traditional Britannia gold coin to mark his long service.

Ms Richardson said: “Without Mick, I’Anson simply wouldn’t be able to operate, so we are immensely appreciative of his work and commitment to the business over the past quarter of a century.

“It is a source of real pride that we are able to present these long service awards on such a regular basis and is testament to the attitude of all of our employees and the culture we have been able to build throughout the history of the business.”

Mr Fryatt said: “I am extremely proud to reach this milestone with the business, which has supported me throughout the past 25 years.