Martin House Children’s Hospice calls for support to build new hydrotherapy pool as part of major transformation project

For most families, a trip to the swimming pool is a simple pleasure, however for those supported by Martin House Children’s Hospice, where children live with life-shortening and complex conditions, it is often impossible.

Since its launch in April 2024, THE BUILD, a major transformation project of the hospice with a £2 million public appeal target, has already made a profound impact.

THE BUILD recently reached significant milestones – raising £1 million in donations and opening its brand new, purpose built Children’s Wing.

Phase two of THE BUILD will introduce a hydrotherapy pool designed to manage children’s symptoms, ease muscle spasms, and provide freedom for children with movement disorders, while providing essential time for family bonding.

For Ava, who was diagnosed with a random gene deletion, the hydrotherapy pool will help aid her regular physiotherapy, as she is unable to sit or walk.

Mehreen, Ava’s mum, said: “Ava’s sisters have asked so many times if she can come to the pool, but that can’t happen.

"Every time, it's a reminder of the simple things that Ava is missing out on as a child.”

Ava’s dad, Asad, added: “The hydrotherapy pool at Martin House Children’s Hospice will enable the girls to make memories with Ava.

"Having all the medical support there means she can actually enjoy swimming.

"It will be an amazing family experience that we wouldn’t get anywhere else.”

Some children have incredibly complex conditions – they may have tracheostomies, or feeding tubes, or in some cases, need to have oxygen with them.

They may need a hoist to help get in and out of the pool safely, and then specialist equipment to help support the children while they are in the water.

Twins Ruby and Sophia, aged six, live with a rare condition, Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood, that causes sudden episodes where they stop breathing, along with painful dystonic episodes and full body paralysis.

Martin House Children’s Hospice has been a lifeline for the twins since they were babies.

Now, THE BUILD promises something their family has never had - the chance to swim together safely.

Parents Lindsey and Kevin said: “There’s a lot of things coming in THE BUILD which will benefit the girls, but the biggest thing for us all is the hydrotherapy pool.

“It will be a life-changing experience.

"There are so many triggers for the girls’ episodes in a normal pool – water that’s not warm enough, the bright lights, and the noises are all risks – so we avoid it.”

The new hydrotherapy pool will offer a safe, calming space with specialist support, giving the whole family, including little brother Alex, a chance to enjoy the water together for the first time.

It will also provide real therapeutic benefits, easing the painful symptoms Ruby and Sophia live with every day.

Children who use Martin House Children’s Hospice may have hydrotherapy sessions elsewhere in the community, but the difference is that parents and siblings aren’t often able to get in the water with them and have that experience of swimming together.

As headline sponsor of THE BUILD, HARIBO UK has played a vital role in helping make this vision a reality.

Jon Hughes, Managing Director at HARIBO UK & Ireland, said: “Most of us take the joy of swimming with our loved ones for granted.

"That’s why we’re incredibly proud to support Martin House Children’s Hospice as the headline sponsor of THE BUILD, a project that will transform lives and create lasting memories for the families it serves.

“We are proud to call Yorkshire our home for more than 50 years and as such it’s a privilege to contribute to this local charity through our fundraising efforts.

"We’re excited to continue working alongside Martin House Children’s Hospice to bring comfort, relief, and joy to those who need it most.”

Martin House Children’s Hospice is calling on the public to help turn the next phase of THE BUILD into a reality.

Every donation brings the hospice closer to opening the doors of the new hydrotherapy pool.

To make a donation, visit https://www.martinhouse.org.uk/the-build/hydrotherapy-pool-appeal/