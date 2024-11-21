Marius Fabre sniffs out new market with launch of pet range in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate business has been appointed as the UK distributer for a new range of products for pets and horses.

Pet and equine retailers in the UK can now order an exclusive new range of natural products for dogs and horses, made by France’s most famous traditional making soap company, through Harrogate-based Studio Pens.

“Marius Fabre is as emblematic of the country's southern Provence region as lavender fields and cicadas, and their all-natural and sustainable olive oil-based products are a great way for people to take care of their dogs and horses naturally,” explains Nikki Devine, from Studio Pens, the sole UK distributor of Marius Fabre’s products.

The Marius Fabre family have been making traditional Marseille soap since 1900. Their dog and horse ranges are totally natural, with no palm oil, chemical additives or petrochemicals. They are fragrance, colouring and preservative free.

Marius Fabre's new horse range.

Made with 100% natural ingredients, Marius Fabre’s essential dog shampoo with olive oil shines up any coat and is ideal for short or long-haired dogs. It gently cleanses and shines, alleviating itching and irritation due to the high levels of olive oil, which also acts as a natural deterrent to fleas and ticks. The shampoo is available in a one litre bottle or 250ml tube.

The Marius Fabre range for dogs also includes an essential cleaner for dogs’ living areas, which can be used on all surfaces, as well as accessories including bowls, mats, toys, collars, leads, beds and kennels. The 750ml spray is available to purchase in packs of six.

The range for horses is also made with 100% vegetable oils, concentrated olive oil and absolutely no colourants or preservatives. Its a natural range that includes a liquid olive oil shampoo which leaves coats, manes and tails silky soft and is also effective against itching and irritation thanks to its naturally soothing and antibacterial properties. The shampoo is available in five-litre bottles, one-litre bottles or 250ml tubes.

Marius Fabre’s equine range also includes an olive oil soap for cleaning and preserving leather, which is rich in naturally nourishing olive oil and delivers a suppleness to bridles, saddles, boots and more. In addition, the Marius Fabre equine range includes a leather grease that is rich in oleic sunflower oil and beeswax, which is suitable for protecting and nourishing all leather equipment. The soap is available for retailers to order in packs of eight and the leather grease in packs of 12.

Nikki added: “We all know how much elbow grease goes into keeping leather tack and equipment clean and in good condition, and the Marius Fabre soap and leather grease delivers superb results, as well as being highly concentrated and economical. These products are real gamechangers and they deliver superb results.

"As a result, we are expecting plenty of demand for these products as they bring something new to the market – there is nothing else that compares when it comes to natural and highly effective products.”

Contact Nikki via email [email protected] or call 01423 815700 for more information.