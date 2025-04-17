Manningham Housing Association retains world-leading position on diversity and inclusion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manningham Housing Association (MHA) has again met the global Standard for Diversity and Inclusion in HR Management – building on its unique status as the first housing association in the world to achieve it.

ISO 30415 is an internationally recognised certification that endorses exemplary practices in diversity and inclusion within organisations.

The accolade is awarded after a comprehensive assessment, including on-site evaluations and extensive discussions with employees and stakeholders.

It was first bestowed on MHA in 2023 and, following as assessment review earlier this year, it has been confirmed that the Bradford-based BME housing association continues to meet the requirements.

Team MHA at MELA 2024 in Bradford

In his final report, John Mulholland from the Centre for Assessment – an accredited certification body – describes MHA as “a good place to work” and “a good example for diversity in the workplace.”

He praises the association, which owns and manages more than 1,400 affordable homes for over 6,000 residents in Bradford and Keighley, for “fostering an inclusive culture where people from a wide variety of backgrounds can be themselves at work and are encouraged to give their best at work.”

He continues: “Diversity and inclusion are deeply embedded in policies and staff practices and as a result people described a family like working environment.”

Mr Mulholland also references several examples of MHA’s work to champion inclusiveness such as embracing the LGBTQ+ Housing Pledge, producing a new Equality, Diversity and Inclusion strategy, using digital innovation and AI to improve accessibility to services, and working effectively with external partners to extend its range of services and housing provision.

He adds: “The recent appointment of three female members onto the leadership team offers not just additional skill sets and perspectives but also serves as an example to others of pathways to success.”

Commenting on the Centre for Assessment report, Nadim Khaliq, MHA Head of Housing Services, said: “The assessment review was conducted over a two-week period in late February and early March.

“It incorporated a review of our key policies and documents, an analysis of self- assessment documents and a series of focused conversations between the independent assessor and key personnel.

“I want to thank the assessor for the professional approach he took throughout the process, and for appreciating the deeply held values and principles that Manningham Housing Association represents.”

Rupert Pometsey, MHA Chair, added: ““We are proud to retain ISO 30415 which is regarded as a global badge of honour for employers committed to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

“It was a special achievement for MHA to be the first housing association in the world to achieve the Standard, but it is equally important for us to continue building on that success and raise the bar even higher in everything we do.

“In his report, the independent assessor confirms that we are continuing to make excellent progress across our full range of activities. That is great credit to the MHA family and the togetherness for which we are renowned.”

