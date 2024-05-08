Manager at Jespers of Harrogate celebrates incredible milestone of 30 years working at one of town’s oldest shops

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jespers of Harrogate has been a household name in Harrogate and North Yorkshire since it was founded in 1901, and continues to sell stationery, art supplies and office furniture.

Lynn Cummings joined Jespers of Harrogate as a sales assistant in April 1994, before being promoted to second assistant retail manager two-and-a-half years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1997, she was sent to manage the York store and returned to Harrogate in 1999 to take up the role of manager, which she has held ever since.

Lynn Cummings, of Jespers of Harrogate, is celebrating her 30th year working at one of the town's oldest shops

Looking back to when she first started at Jespers, Lynn said it was very different to today.

The basement that now houses the art showroom was an office furniture showroom.

There were sales, furniture and warehouse teams, and even an engraver still working on site, continuing the service that the company had been founded on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn added: "I've seen a lot of changes at Jespers over the three decades.

"We had manual tills and I remember all the typewriters on display in the shop window.

"It was a different type of era, more traditional.

"We used to do printing, rubber stamps, and we had the pen counter, which was seen as a privilege to be asked to work on.

“Although much has changed, our traditional values of high-quality products and personal customer service remain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And the pen counter is still here, making us one of the few shops in the north of England to display an extensive range of pens that customers can try out.”

After 118 years and four generations, the Jesper family sold the business in 2019 to the Yorkshire-based Vickers family.

Lynn said: "After working for the Jesper family for 25 years, it was quite a change when they sold the business, but the new owners have taken us forward to a new chapter."

Despite her many years with the company, Lynn is not the longest-serving recent employee at Jespers.

Last year, sales assistant Ann-Marie Smith retired after 35 years at the shop.