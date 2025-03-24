Major set design company near Harrogate submits plans to expand premises to support global growth
Stage One Creative Services wants to extend its base at the Minster Hag Business Park, near Tockwith, between Harrogate and York.
The company, which employs 134 people, makes large-scale sets for music concerts around the world and has been involved in the Eurovision Song Contest and BBC Radio One Big Weekend.
It also manufactures sets for global ceremonies and TV shows, as well as producing landmark pieces of architecture and artwork.
The company says it has seen its business grow in recent years, particularly in the Middle East.
Agents for the company have submitted plans to North Yorkshire Council for an extension to its existing premises.
The company currently also operates from the nearby Marton Business Park, where it uses three aircraft hangars to make the sets.
Supporting documents submitted with the plans say the space within the buildings and yards between the two sites is now insufficient for the current size of the business or to allow for further expansion.
The papers say: “Additionally, the current space does not provide a suitable environment for the design and manufacture of electronics and precision engineering
“Such engineering requires a dust-free environment, which is difficult to maintain within the hangars that are also used for joinery work and welding.
“This is because the various machinery produces a great deal of dust and fine metal splinters.”
The plans say Stage One wants to reorganise operations between the two sites with Marston Business Park housing its manufacturing operations, as well as design and logistics, while Minster Hag would provide facilities for the company’s electronics and automation department.
It would also be used for research and development and administrative functions.
“Through reorganisation of the two sites, the intention is to facilitate further expansion and broadening of skills and services, which will allow for the employment of additional staff,” the papers say.
“If Stage One is to remain one of the leading global companies in their specialist field, then further floorspace is critical to the future of the business.”
The company wants to extend its current Minster Hag unit to the east and also build four smaller, detached single-storey buildings.
