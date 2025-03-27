A family-owned national diamond, jewellery and watch retailer will be opening the doors of its new store in Harrogate next month.

Beaverbrooks will be expanding its presence in Yorkshire by opening its latest store on James Street on Friday, April 11 – creating nine new jobs.

The store will open at 9.30am and will be the retailer’s 57th location nationwide and sixth in Yorkshire.

The premises has undergone a refurbishment to give it a new look and feel as it transitions from previous owners, Hugh Rice.

The arrival of Beaverbrooks marks the continuation of a family business legacy, introducing the retailer’s 106 years of expertise in diamonds, jewellery and luxury watches to the area.

Beaverbrooks will also welcome existing Hugh Rice colleagues to the store’s new team, meaning shoppers will continue to see familiar faces paired with Beaverbrooks’ renowned customer service.

With a dedicated team of experts on hand, shoppers can explore exquisite designs and find the perfect piece to mark their milestone events.

Anna Blackburn, Managing Director at Beaverbrooks, said: "We are delighted to arrive in Harrogate on Friday, Aprill 11, where we will introduce 106 years of expertise and customer experience to the area.

“The opening is an exciting moment for Beaverbrooks, as we continue to invest where there’s opportunity and drive value for the business.

“We’re confident the new Harrogate store will be popular with customers and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional levels of customer service while showcasing our expertise and passion for luxury watches, fine jewellery and diamonds.”

To celebrate the launch, Beaverbrooks is offering one lucky winner the chance to win a stunning 9ct Yellow Gold and White Gold Diamond Necklace from Beaverbrooks’ Essence collection, worth £1,650.

Visitors can enter the competition in-store on the opening weekend between 9.30am on Friday 11 till 4.30pm on Sunday, April 13.

Clare Watson, Manager at Beaverbrooks in Harrogate, added: “We’re delighted to bring Beaverbrooks to Harrogate and introduce our exceptional diamond, jewellery and watch collections to the local community.

"As a team, we have more than six decades of combined expertise in the jewellery and watch trade, so customers can rest assured that they will receive exceptional service and expert guidance.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers, helping them discover beautifully crafted pieces to celebrate life’s special moments.”

For more information about Beaverbrooks, visit https://www.beaverbrooks.co.uk/