Major high street jeweller Beaverbrooks opens doors of brand new store in Harrogate town centre

A family-owned national diamond, jewellery and watch retailer has opened the doors of its newest store in Harrogate town centre.

Located on James Street, Beaverbrooks – which is the retailer’s 57th location nationwide and sixth in Yorkshire – has undergone a refurbishment to give it a new look and feel as it transitions from previous owners, Hugh Rice.

The arrival of Beaverbrooks marks the continuation of a family business legacy, introducing the retailer’s 106 years of expertise in diamonds, jewellery and luxury watches to the area.

Beaverbrooks has also welcomed existing Hugh Rice colleagues to the store’s new team, meaning shoppers will continue to see familiar faces paired with Beaverbrooks’ renowned customer service.

With a dedicated team of experts on hand, shoppers can explore exquisite designs and find the perfect piece to mark their milestone events.

Anna Blackburn, Managing Director at Beaverbrooks, said: "We are delighted to have arrived in Harrogate, where we will introduce 106 years of expertise and customer experience to the area.

“This opening is an exciting moment for Beaverbrooks, as we continue to invest where there’s opportunity and drive value for the business.

“We’re confident the new Harrogate store will be popular with customers and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional levels of customer service while showcasing our expertise and passion for luxury watches, fine jewellery and diamonds.”

Clare Watson, Manager at Beaverbrooks Harrogate, added: “We’re delighted to bring Beaverbrooks to Harrogate and introduce our exceptional diamond, jewellery and watch collections to the local community.

"As a team, we have more than six decades of combined expertise in the jewellery and watch trade, so customers can rest assured that they will receive exceptional service and expert guidance.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and existing customers, helping them discover beautifully crafted pieces to celebrate life’s special moments.”

The new Beaverbrooks store, which opened on April 11, is located at 9-11 James Street in Harrogate.

To view Beaverbrooks’ full collection, visit www.beaverbrooks.co.uk