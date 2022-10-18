Major Harrogate company is delighted to move to its new zero carbon headquarters

New headquarters for EnviroVent: James Sutcliffe, MD of Sutcliffe Construction, which built the premises, with Andy Makin, MD of EnviroVent.

The new 61,000 sq. ft premises on Harrogate West Business Park is the culmination of a ten-month build project and brings together EnviroVent’s manufacturing facility, warehousing, head office and training suite into one purpose-built headquarters.

Andy Makin, managing director of EnviroVent, said “It is fantastic for the company to be together under one roof in our new zero carbon headquarters.

"We are truly committed to good environmental practices throughout our business and these purpose-built premises allow EnviroVent to operate on an even more sustainable basis.

EnviroVent's brand new zero carbon base in Harrogate.

"With much larger premises, we have room to expand and ambitious plans.

"Working alongside our parent company Soler & Palau, we fully expect to grow our brand, protecting and creating employees roles, benefitting our customers, our suppliers and the wider community.”

Daniel Martin, director of Teakwood Developments, said: “It’s been a long road but so rewarding to reach the end, providing a facility that we can all be proud of.

"It secures the future of this fantastic business in Harrogate, providing a state of the art facility, with the all-important expansion capabilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The build was carried out by Skipton-based construction company Sutcliffe Construction, working alongsidedeveloper of the new business park, Teakwood Developments.

York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership also supported the project with an allocation from the government’s Getting Building Fund.

James Sutcliffe, Sutcliffe Construction’s managing director said: “We’re delighted to complete this sustainable new HQ building for Teakwood Developments and EnviroVent.

"Our credentials in building manufacturing and warehousing buildings across the north of England are strong and the quality of the finish on this building both inside and out is something we’re particularly proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

EnviroVent’s zero carbon head office will be the base for its 260+ employees, which has involved the relocation of staff from two existing premises on Hornbeam Business Park in Harrogate.

The new self-sustainable building will reduce the company’s environmental impact significantly and includes many energy efficient initiatives.

These include solar panels providing electricity, renewable energy sources including air source heat pumps to heat the premises and the latest mechanical ventilation heat recovery system to ensure high levels of indoor air quality.

The premises feature optimum building design for insulation, electric charging points for vehicles, to promote green travel, as well as featuring LED lighting units and responsive lighting, to minimise energy use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To offset any further carbon emissions, EnviroVent has also built a partnership with MoreTrees, which will plant 5,000 trees per year on its behalf.

This will remove a total of approximately 1,500 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide from the atmosphere every year.

By 2030, EnviroVent will have planted 46,500 trees, removing around 14,000 tonnes of CO2.

The new Zero Carbon headquarters and commitment to planting 5,000 trees per year is part of EnviroVent’s plan to achieve Net Zero by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

EnviroVent is a leading manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems.

For more than 30 years, the company has helped over a million homes solve damp, condensation and mould issues across the UK.

Its customers include social housing providers, private housebuilders and consumers. EnviroVent’s award winning ventilation products create all-year-round healthy indoor environments.