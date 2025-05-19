Luxury Wetherby hotel and spa wins prestigious ‘Wedding Coordinator of the Year’ at I Do Wedding Awards 2025

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th May 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:19 BST
The Bridge Hotel & Spa in Wetherby has been honoured with the prestigious title of ‘Wedding Coordinator of the Year’ at the I Do Wedding Awards 2025.

The coveted award, voted for by real couples and industry professionals alike, recognises exceptional service, creativity, and dedication in delivering unforgettable wedding experiences.

The awards ceremony took place on May 13 at Sheffield City Hall, bringing together the very best of the UK wedding industry.

This accolade highlights the outstanding work of Rebecca Child, The Bridge Hotel & Spa’s dedicated wedding coordinator.

Rebecca Child, from The Bridge Hotel & Spa in Wetherby, has won ‘Wedding Coordinator of the Year’ at the prestigious I Do Wedding Awards 2025placeholder image
Rebecca’s meticulous attention to detail and passion for crafting memorable moments have firmly established The Bridge Hotel & Spa as one of the region’s most cherished wedding venues.

During the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rebecca’s unwavering commitment shone brightly.

She worked closely with couples to reschedule, reimagine, and postpone weddings with compassion and flexibility, building lasting trust and stronger community ties.

This resilience and heartfelt dedication were key factors in the hotel’s recognition at this year’s awards.

John Gascoyne, General Manager at The Bridge Hotel & Spa, expressed his pride: “Winning this award is a tremendous honour for us as an independent Yorkshire hotel.

"Every wedding we host is unique, and we’re deeply grateful to the couples who trusted us with their special day and took the time to vote.

"We are exceptionally proud of Rebecca who we feel thoroughly deserves this award.”

Nestled in the heart of Yorkshire, The Bridge Hotel & Spa continues to offer a perfect blend of elegance, charm, and a personalised approach to wedding celebrations.

For more information, visit https://thebridgewetherby.co.uk/

