Luxury spa at Swinton Park Hotel in Ripon nominated in prestigious Global Spa Awards

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Oct 2025, 11:46 BST
A luxurious spa at a hotel in Ripon is celebrating a major achievement after being nominated in the prestigious Global Spa Awards 2026.

The Swinton Park Hotel has been shortlisted in the Best Spa Hotel – UK category at The Global Spa Awards 2026, hosted by The Luxury Spa Edit.

The Global Spa Awards is a prestigious international recognition that celebrates excellence in the luxury spa and wellness industry.

These awards honour the finest spas, wellness retreats, clinics, and spa brands worldwide, acknowledging their commitment to exceptional service, innovative treatments, and holistic well-being experiences.

The spa at Swinton Park Hotel offers a range of facilities, including pools, hot tubs, saunas, a thermal suite, and serene outdoor spaces for yoga and meditation.

It also offers indulgent treatments such as facials, massages, holistic therapies, and beauty services, complemented by nature-based experiences like forest bathing and wild swimming.

A spokesperson at The Swinton Park Hotel, said: “Your support means the world to us, and if you adore our spa as much as we do, we'd be grateful to have your vote.”

To vote, visit https://www.theluxuryspaedit.com/voting-2026/

