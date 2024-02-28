Luxury hotel near Harrogate celebrating winning prestigious award at Travel and Hospitality Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This recognition exemplifies the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence and exceptional customer service in the travel and hospitality industry.

Hundreds of hotels from across the United Kingdom entered the awards which celebrate the remarkable achievements of hospitality companies across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They recognise organisations that have gone above and beyond in providing exceptional experiences to their customers, and serve as a trusted resource for discerning travellers seeking the finest establishments and services in the industry.

Aldwark Manor Estate has been named Luxury Hotel of the Year at the prestigious Travel and Hospitality Awards

Aldwark Manor Estate’s entry was judged by a panel of experts who reviewed customer feedback and compared the facilities of each participant.

The winners are those who have showcased their exceptional qualities, outstanding services and facilities, and unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction across numerous categories.

Christophe Gitton, Estate Director at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: “We are thrilled to have won this esteemed award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an incredibly exciting time at Aldwark Manor Estate as we embark on another significant phase of redevelopment, but whilst this is taking place, we continue to work tirelessly to ensure all our guests enjoy an outstanding experience.

“Our wonderful hotel has so much to offer and we constantly strive to be the best at what we do, so to be named best luxury hotel in such a large and competitive region is excellent news and a credit to every member of our exceptional team.”

The judges at the Travel and Hospitality Awards added: “We were astounded by the exceptional quality of entries this year.

"We trust that this guide will serve as a valuable resource for anyone planning their next luxurious getaway.

"Congratulations again to all our deserving winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s awards received an overwhelming response, and the calibre of entries was remarkably high.

"The judging panel faced the challenging task of selecting the winners, and those chosen truly represent the epitome of excellence in the travel and hospitality industry.”

The news comes as Aldwark Manor Estate prepares to unveil further new offerings as part of ongoing investment at the hotel.