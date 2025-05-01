Luxury Harrogate hotel Rudding Park named among top 25 hotels in UK by Tripadvisor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rudding Park in Harrogate has been awarded a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award thanks to reviews from its guests.

The luxury hotel has been included on a list of the United Kingdom's top 25 hotels by Tripadvisor, ranked at number 24.

Every year, Tripadvisor award travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, based on reviews and ratings collected over the past twelve months.

A spokesperson at TripAdvisor said: “The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel.

"It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

"Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1 per cent achieve this milestone.”

St. Ermin’s Hotel in London, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire and The Resident Covent Garden made up the Tripadvisor's top three hotels in the United Kingdom.

​Rudding Park is an award-winning family owned luxury resort, with 90 bedrooms and suites, destination spa, three restaurants, a kitchen garden, private cinema, two golf courses and conference and events space.

Speaking about Rudding Park, Trip Advisor said: “Rudding Park, set in 300 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland, offers bright and airy rooms with relaxing amenities like private steam rooms and saunas in spa rooms and super king sized beds.

"Unwind at the rooftop spa, or take a dip in the hydrotherapy infinity pool.

"Two golf courses and a private cinema complete the luxurious experience.”

Rudding Park has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Tripadvisor based on 6,737 reviews.