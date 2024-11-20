Luxury country hotel and spa in Harrogate district honoured with two prestigious national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bridge Hotel & Spa near Wetherby is celebrating after being awarded with two accolades at the Prestige Business Awards.

The independently owned, four-star hotel has been named Best Luxury Getaway 2024 and Dream Wedding Venue of the Year 2024.

Nestled in the picturesque Yorkshire countryside, The Bridge Hotel & Spa is more than just a place to stay – it’s a haven of relaxation, elegance, and warmth.

From unforgettable weddings to serene spa days and charity events that leave a lasting impact, it’s clear why this exceptional venue has captured hearts and awards alike.

The judging panel was blown away by their overall performance, saying: “This charming venue excels in every aspect, from the impeccable customer service to glowing online reviews that sing its praises.

“Social media platforms reveal a vibrant and engaging community of guests and employees who can’t get enough of their experiences at the hotel.

"From tranquil spa retreats to sumptuous dining, The Bridge Hotel & Spa consistently delivers on its promise of luxury.”

These awards celebrate not only their commitment to delivering outstanding guest experiences, but also their team's hard work and passion.

John Gascoyne, General Manager at the The Bridge Hotel & Spa, said: “We owe this achievement to the incredible support of our guests and our talented, hardworking staff, who strive every day to make our hotel a place of warmth, comfort, and quality.

"As a local, family-owned establishment, we are proud to represent Yorkshire on the national stage and bring recognition to our beautiful region.

“This accolade motivates us to continue raising the bar in every aspect of our service.

“We look forward to welcoming more visitors to enjoy the charm and hospitality of Yorkshire and hope to make our community proud.”

For more information about The Bridge Hotel & Spa, visit https://thebridgewetherby.co.uk/