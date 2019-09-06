Luxurious new cafe opens in Harrogate town centre today

A new arrival among the shops of Harrogate town centre opens for the first time today, Saturday, which should appeal to visitors as well as residents.

After spending ten successful years building their business on Harrogate’s Cold Bath Road, award-winning tea/fizz/cupcake shop Mama Doreen’s Emporium has now moved to a prime spot at the end of James Street.

Co-owner Jessica Wyatt of Mama Doreen's in Harrogate.

And the sheer pizzazz of this stylish independent may mean it is now in the perfect place for anyone looking for a glamorous, fun alternative to traditional tearooms in Harrogate town centre.

The location? The former home of Carluccio’s on Station Square which been empty for the last 14 months.

The scrumptious independent family business has spent two months renovating its new home, including a new, bespoke bakery, cocktail bar and exclusive event space - and Harrogate Mayor Coun Stuart Martin will be opening it officially today, Saturday, September 7.

Co-owner Jessica Wyatt, who forms a formidable business double act with her mother Justine, said she would be sad to be leaving Harrogate’s “little Notting Hill.”

Jessica said: “We’re really going to miss Cold Bath Road. Over the past 10 years it’s developed into a wonderful area, packed full of brilliant independent businesses.

“But we’ve outgrown our original little shop and after much searching, we found the perfect space.”

Mama Doreen’s is opens its doors after a sumptious refit helmed by Jessica’s step-dad, Neil, it has be expanded not only in size but in other ways.

It now boast opening hours every Friday and Saturday and visitors will be able to enjoy award-winning afternoon tea alongside a post-work cocktail or two.

The bespoke on-site bakery will continue to create cupcakes, sweet treats and celebration cakes for all occasions, alongside special seasonally themed afternoon teas, including Halloween from October 25 to November 3.

Having started its life as a simple cupcake delivery service for other cafes, Jessica has no intention of dispensing with the business’s close relationship to its loyal customers.

Jessica said: “Mama Doreen’s is very family-orientated; we have regular customers who visit with three and even four generations of their family and we wanted to make sure we kept the same family feel that they love.”

Mama Doreen’s is also launching a brand-new website.

The new site will allow customers to order online for collection or delivery, along with the option to build their own cake.

