Luxurious hotel near Ripon welcomes new experienced manager for country club and spa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Swinton Country Club and Spa, near Ripon in North Yorkshire, has announced that a new manager will be joining their team.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Coates, from nearby Scorton, is joining the Swinton Estate team as Head of the prestigious Swinton Country Club and Spa.

Richard is a familiar face around many hotel gyms and spas nationwide, having spent 20 years in the leisure industry managing multiple sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He understands how they work having started as a trainee fitness instructor, advancing his career as a regional manager.

Paul Hunter (General Manager at Swinton Estate) and Richard Coates (Manager of Swinton Country Club and Spa)

More recently, he has been running his own health and fitness company.

On being appointed, Richard said: “I am very excited to be taking up this role - I have admired Swinton since my first visit when it opened in 2017.

"It has absolutely amazing facilities, from the gym and spa, to the outdoor natural pools and holistic therapies, all complemented by superb outdoor spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This blend of spa, fitness and wellness is an excellent model for guests and members, and I’m keen to develop our offer as the very best in the region.”

The spa facilities at Swinton Park include a 18m indoor pool and hydrotherapy pool, an alfresco hot tub - all heated by the on-site carbon-neutral biomass boilers - and an outdoor bio-filtered natural pool.

The Thermal Suite provides a host of heat therapies.

From the dry, wood-fragrances in the Finnish sauna, to 100 per cent humidity in the warmth of the aroma steam room which helps relax the muscles and clear the breathing, this luxurious environment is designed for relaxation.

A salt room uses halotherapy – a traditional alternative treatment believed to support breathing through the inhalation of tiny salt particles – whilst showers and foot spas use water and bubbles to soften and wash the skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indoor and outdoor fire-pit heated relaxation spaces, treatment suites offering therapies from Bamford and Oskia, and a fully equipped gym and studio complete the offer.

Paul Hunter, General Manager at Swinton Estate, said: “Health and wellness is core to the Swinton Estate experience, where we encourage guests not only to enjoy the extensive facilities within the Country Club, but also take full advantage of our wider 200 acres of gardens and parkland, which features a spa garden, woodland wellness space with hammocks, wild swimming lake open all year round, and miles of trails and walks with some of the finest views in Yorkshire, across the wider 20,000 acre estate.

“We are delighted to have Richard on board to grow our team and further develop the Swinton Country Club.”

The Estate also hosts health retreats for guests, including Forest Bathing, Wim Hoff workshops and Reiki Drumming.

The Country Club at Swinton Estate has also recently retained its 5 Bubble Rating from the Good Spa Guide.

For more information, visit www.swintonestate.com/countryclubandspa