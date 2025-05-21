Longstanding property expert joins Dacres in Ripon

Yorkshire’s largest independent, multi-discipline estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley has appointed Lucy Edwards as a lettings manager and sales negotiator based at its Ripon office.

Lucy has worked in property for the past 17 years, 16 of which were spent working in her home county of Norfolk, where she became a lettings manager at a national estate agent specialising in high-end homes and large family houses. She relocated to Yorkshire last year after joining a York based property firm.

Dacres is driving its North Yorkshire residential lettings and property management service under the Lister Haigh brand after acquiring the firm earlier this year, with its existing management portfolio serving as an ideal bedrock for growth. This complements the growing number of rental properties offered and managed under the Dacres brand in Wharfedale and the Aire Valley.

In her new role, Lucy will oversee rentals throughout Ripon, Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Harrogate and other key local towns and villages along the A1 corridor.

The role will also give Lucy the opportunity to support Ripon’s sales team, comprising of Claire Tiplady, who heads up the office, and senior sales negotiator, Michael Ward.

Lucy said: “This is an opportunity to join one of Yorkshire’s best-known estate agents at an exciting time, after launching its new lettings division and now growing its portfolio and market share. We’re already talking to property owners, including several who have large family homes with land, which is where my background lies, as well as several landlords who own highly sought after cottages and apartments in and around Ripon city centre, Boroughbridge and Knaresborough.

“The range of property we can manage is a very appealing prospect and most of these potential clients are attracted by our individual service offering and large online reach, which is complemented offline by an 18-branch network.

“Crucially, this role will also enable me to build on my experience in the sales market. After 17 years specialising in lettings, I was keen to try my hand at sales as well, but roles that offer exposure to both are few and far between, so this is another challenge that I’m looking forward to.”

Giles Chaplin, of Lister Haigh, said: “Lucy brings plenty of valuable experience to her new role. She’s previously worked across all price brackets in the lettings market and joining a York estate agent last year has given her a good insight to the market in North Yorkshire, so there’s no doubt she’ll be a valuable member of our team.”

Dacre, Son & Hartley was founded more than 200 years ago and is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agent with 18 offices across North and West Yorkshire.