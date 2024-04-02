Longer opening hours unveiled for iconic cafe in Harrogate for first time since lockdown rules were lifted
Like most businesses around the country, Bettys Café Tea Rooms had to close all six of its cafes and its cookery school for periods during Covid in accordance with government guidance.
At other times between 2020 and 2022, it reopened with safety measures in place.
Once lockdown was lifted fully, life didn’t quite return to normal for its flagship tea rooms on Parliament Street in Harrogate.
People seeking its much-loved treats and tea and coffee had to get used to earlier closing times.
Now Betty’s Harrogate café has revised its timetable.
Hugely popular with local residents and visitors, it will open until 6pm on Fridays and 7pm on Saturdays, with the shop open until 6pm both days
Closing times will remain at 5pm the rest of the week.