Local care company receives glowing results in latest survey

Home Instead Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk is delighted to achieve exceptional scores in its latest survey, with local families singing its praises and care professionals crediting the company as a supportive place to work

All employees of the home care company were invited to take part in an anonymous survey by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz. Home Instead Harrogate, Ripon and Thirsk is delighted to have received an impressive client advocacy score of 91%, an overall mark demonstrating how happy clients and their loved ones are with the service.

91% of clients said their care professionals have an excellent understanding of their care needs , while 91% said Home Instead adapts to any changes in their needs to continue providing effective care

One review from a client reads: “I really look forward to seeing my care professional and I appreciate all their help .”

Smiles all round for our clients and care professionals

Care professionals working for the company were also surveyed, leading to more high satisfaction scores and an impressive care professional advocacy score of 91%, proving Home Instead to be a supportive employer.

In the survey 98% of care professionals said they would recommend Home Instead’s services while 95% said they were given enough time to deliver the desired level of client care.

One review from a care professional on why they like working for Home Instead reads:

“Continuity of care and core values .Happy working environment. Managers that listen and appreciate their staff. The client’s wellbeing is always at the centre of every decision made. Flexibility and support. Feeling valued in the job I do. The fabulous feed back daily from clients. Being appreciated and looking forward to going to work.”

Home Instead have care professional vacancies on offer for people who want to join the team and begin or further a career in care. Care professionals undergo training and arm themselves with skills sought-after in the care sector.

Sheena Van Parys, Home Instead co-owner says , “ We are very proud of the service that we provide in the local community and the latest survey proves that we are passionate about making a real difference to someone’s life through exceptional care and support.”

Steven Frost, CEO of WorkBuzz commented: “At WorkBuzz we believe that exceptional employee experience deserves to be recognised and celebrated. Our five-star awards stand out because they are not a branding exercise. The awards have a data-driven criteria and the results are powerful because they come straight from the horse’s mouth – the actual employees of each company who enter.

“This award recognises the best workplace cultures where employees are proud to work, are motivated to do more, and want to stay for the foreseeable future. It’s a pleasure to partner with an organisation like Home Instead who truly care about their employee’s experience and have worked hard to ensure they create a culture where their people can thrive.”