Local businessman delivers chocolate eggs to support older people in Harrogate

Award-winning local businessman and Regional Partner at live-in care provider Promedica24, Gary Derbyshire, has spread joy across Harrogate and Knaresborough by delivering chocolate eggs to support older people in the region.

The initiative, organised by local charity Supporting Older People, and sponsored by Promedica24, has seen Gary and volunteers travel across Harrogate and Knaresborough to bring chocolate eggs to the doorstep of all 280 people supported by the charity.

Gary has personally delivered 20 of the eggs, alongside a card wishing everyone a happy spring, to people across Knaresborough, in a bid to combat loneliness and isolation amongst older people living on their own.

Since successfully setting up Promedica24’s North Yorkshire branch in 2016, Gary has consistently shown his commitment to improving the quality of life for older people in the community through charitable initiatives. Promedica24 has proudly sponsored activities from Dementia Forward and Wheels for All, with Gary actively volunteering with both organisations.

Promedica24 is Europe’s largest provider of live-in care, enabling people who need additional support to stay in their homes and live as independently as possible. In the last year alone, Promedica24’s carers have provided over 54,000 days of care to people across the country, providing companionship and bespoke, person-centred care.

Gary Derbyshire, Regional Partner at Promedica24, said: “We know that a lot of people, especially the elderly, can struggle with social isolation. As live-in care providers, we often see first-hand how loneliness can affect those under our care, many of whom are living alone and are at risk of feeling lonely.

