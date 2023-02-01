Little Bird's artisan markets are set to return to Harrogate and Knaresborough this weekend

Running from 10am to 3pm, the popular mix of lovingly crafted goods, live music and street food vendors will be back at the Valley Gardens on Saturday and Sunday, February 4-5.

As always, Harrogate Artisan Market’s organisers Little Bird have carefully selected artisan traders for the two-day event, including jewellery, crafts, art, candles, skincare, homeware and also local alcohol, cheese, bread, cakes, jams and pickles.

This weekend will also see Little Bird bring its Artisan Market to Knaresborough Castle on Saturday, February 4 from 10am to 3pm.

Flashback to 2021 and a previous Little Bird Artisan Market at the Valley Gardens in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Little Bird was first set up in the Summer of 2018 by seasoned event manager Jackie Crozier with the aim of showcasing local talents, artisans, and small creative pop-ups while building a sense of community through our quality artisan markets.

Expansion has been rapid and the Ripon-based Crozier now delivers markets in Boroughbridge, Easingwold, Harrogate, Ripon, Tadcaster, Pateley Bridge, and Wetherby.

Jackie Crozier said: “We provide opportunities not only for our customers to meet the faces behind the products, but for traders to meet the people who want to buy what they create. It’s shopping the old-fashioned way.”

Individually curated each time, Little Bird markets have also become essential parts of local Christmas campaigns, boosting footfall and attracting visitors.

Harrogate Little Bird Artisan Market 2023 diary:

March 5

April 2

May 6-8 (Coronation Weekend)

June 4

July 2

August 6

September 3

October 1

November 4

December (Harrogate Festive Artisan Market)